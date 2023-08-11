Notification of amended Factories Act riles trade unions

August 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

In what has riled the trade unions and industrial workers across the State, the State government has notified the amendments to the Karnataka Factories Act, which among others now allows working of women in night shift and increase in daily hours of work to 12.

While the Congress had in its election manifesto promised to restore the daily hours of work to 9, it has now gone ahead with its implementation that is seen as having far reaching consequences for the industrial workers in the State.

The amendments were notified by the State government on August 7 after The Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023 that had been passed earlier by the Karnataka legislature received the assent of the President on July 10, 2023. In February, the Bill had been passed by the Karnataka Legislative Council where BJP has majority amid walkout by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) members that opposed the Bill.

A similar amendment brought to the Tamil Nadu Factories Act to cover electronics manufacturing and textiles sector was withdrawn on May 1 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after he faced opposition over the changes. In Karnataka, the amendments will have consequences across all industries. It will cover roughly 17,000 factories, employing about 17 lakh workers. In fact, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has already lodged a complaint with the Director General of International Labour Organisation (ILO) as the amendments are in violation of Convention 001 (Hours of Work) of the ILO that has been ratified by India.

AITUC Karnataka Secretary M. Satyanand pointed out that the Congress in its manifesto has termed the amendment as “anti -labour”, and had promised to revert to 9-hour work shift daily from the proposed 12 hours in the amendment. “The move will push workers back to colonial times. It is shocking that the Congress has gone back on its promise made in the manifesto. Trade unions in Karnataka will take up this issue seriously and launch agitations.”

Fears have been expressed over the security and safety of women. “The safety of women could be compromised as the last mile drop or pick up facility for women may be violated. Security and safety measures are not in place. The consent clause could only remain on paper,” he said.

The amendments also allows extension of permissible overtime limit from the current 75 hours to 144 hours per quarter- which means 12 hours of overtime is allowed every week. According to Mr. Satyanand, essentially the government has legalised five day 60 hours week. The daily working hours has also been extended from 9 to 12 hours daily, which leaves no time for workers to relax.