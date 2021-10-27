Notice to private hospital for conducting foetal medicine training sans govt. nod

The Health and Family Welfare Department has served a notice to Sparsh Super Speciality Hospital at Yeshwantpur here for allegedly conducting foetal medicine training without the approval of the State Government.

Bengaluru Urban Family Welfare Officer Srinivas said the hospital was found giving training to students who have not registered with the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC).

The alleged lapses were found during an inspection by a team of doctors and other officials as per the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act of 1994.

A press release from the Department of Information and Public Relations stated that the hospital had licence for 11 scanning machines. The department accused the hospital of not providing details online as per Form 6 prior to conducting scanning. The officials found out that the hospital was submitting details online in the evening after conducting the scanning. The hospital is also accused of illegally installing a panel inside the scanning room to display foetal photos.

Responding to the notice, hospital authorities said the Foetal Medicine Department at the facility was outsourced to ADI Foetal Care Center run by Adinarayana Makam, a foetal medicine specialist trained in the U.K.

“Dr. Makam does foetal interventions, which include amniocentesis, foetal anomaly scans, and foetal echocardiogram. We understand they follow highly ethical medical practices and strictly follow the PCPNDT Act. The observations made by the PCPNDT committee will be looked into carefully and responded to in detail after discussing with ADI Foetal Care Center administration,” said Guruprasad B.R., director, Strategy and Business Development at SPARSH Group of Hospitals.

Centre closed

The officials, who also conducted inspections in other locations in the city, closed Narayana Health Care Centre at Rajagopalanagar for allegedly illegally conducting abortions. During the inspection, the officials found medical equipment used for abortions. The release added that two Ayush doctors working at the centre were absconding. The officials also found out the centre was running without registration and complaints had been received from the public against illegal abortions at the centre.

During an inspection at Vivek Scans in Dasarahalli, the officials instructed for removal of a panel allegedly displaying foetal photos.