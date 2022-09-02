Notice issued to teacher for bringing children to police station as witnesses

Education department officers have issued a notice to a teacher of the government primary school in Chikkodi for taking some schoolchildren to the local police station to act as witness in a case.

Teachers R.N. Madiwalar and M.K. Jambagi had fought between themselves in the school campus over a property dispute. Mrs. Jambagi went to the police station to complain and took some children along with her. Police said the two teachers were related.

Block Education Officer has issued a notice to Mrs. Jambagi for taking the children to the police station, as the act violates some provisions of the juvenile justice Act.

Deputy director of public instruction M.L. Hanchate said that an inquiry had been ordered.