‘Not all have access to online classes’

Many UG, PG, and professional and pre-university course students took part in the protest in Hassan under the banner of Karnataka unit of All India Democratic Students’ Association. They argued that the lockdown was declared well before the teaching faculty could complete their syllabus. Later, students were asked to study at home. Most of the students could not get access to online classes as they did not get Internet connection in rural areas, where they had gone during the lockdown.

“I have scored very well in all seven semesters so far. I am worried about the last semester because we have not been able to attend the classes. It is true students got books and other reading material via mobile phones. But, it is difficult to prepare for the exams going through such bulky books in soft copies,” said Atreya, an engineering student from Shivamogga.

They demanded that the government postpone CET exams scheduled in the end of this month, all exams of degree and engineering courses.