Norovirus: Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu on high alert

In the wake of Norovirus cases being reported in 13 students of a veterinary college in Wayanad district of neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka has directed health officials in the border Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts to be on high alert.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases) has said people need to be vigilant about the contagious virus.

The Norovirus is a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. The virus causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea, similar to cholera, the circular stated.

Super chlorination

Health officials in the border districts have been directed to intensify preventive measures, including super chlorination of drinking water sources and spread awareness about the disease. A nodal officer should be appointed in each of the border districts to monitor the situation, the circular stated.

As treatment for this infection is non-specific, doctors should treat anyone who reports with symptoms symptomatically. Most importantly, officials should report any symptomatic person besides those arriving from Kerala, to the local authorities.

“Apart from door-to-door monitoring, ASHAs, anganawadi workers and gram panchayat members should be roped in to ensure strict vigilance,” the circular added.