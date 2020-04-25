Norms relaxed for rural industries in nine districts

In continuation of lockdown relaxations, the State government has eased restrictions for industries located in rural areas of nine districts not affected by COVID-19 — Yadgir, Koppal, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Raichur, and Haveri.

Industries located in rural areas of the nine districts have been allowed to operate their activities from Friday.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, the government said industries located outside the limits of district headquarters are allowed to operate their business in the nine districts.

With this, managements of industries, both private and public and manufacturing and non-manufacturing, located in rural areas of the nine districts have been enabled to start production process. All small, medium, and major industries have been enabled to operate business by strictly following the rules issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Industries have to seek an authorisation letter from the joint director of the respective district industries centre for continuing operations, said the order issued on Thursday night.

However, this exemption has not been given to industries located in rural areas of the Ramanagaram district as five people from Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, who have been lodged in the Ramanagaram jail, have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Already, the government has relaxed norms for operation of shops selling dry fruits, ice-cream, and juice (take-away only); shops selling educational books for students; shops selling electric fans; and construction in urban areas where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside.