Norms relaxed for rural industries in nine COVID-19 unaffected districts

In continuation of lockdown relaxations, the State government has eased restrictions for industries located in rural areas of nine COVID-19 unaffected districts - Yadgir, Koppal, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chamarajangar, Chikmagalur, Kolar, Raichur, and Haveri.

The industrieshave been allowed to resume activities from Friday (April 24).

In an order issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, the government said industries located outside the limits of district headquarters are allowed to operate their business in nine districts.

They have to apply to the joint director of the respective district industries centre for authorisation letter for continuing operations, said the order issued on Thursday night.

However, this exemption has not been given to industries located in rural areas of Ramangaram district. Five people from Padarayanapura in Bengaluru who have been lodged in a jail in Ramangaram tested positive on Friday. Following this, 116 people have been shifted back to the city.