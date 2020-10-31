Norms established for Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations

While the campaign in the run-up to the bypolls is seeing several violations of the COVID-19 protocol, there are fears that the Rajyotsava celebrations on Sunday might also see more congregations.

In light of this, the State government has issued guidelines for maintaining social distancing during the hoisting of the flag on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day and has permitted the participation of a maximum of 100 people at various functions. All organisers have been told to keep sanitisers at the venue and to ensure that participants wear face masks and maintain social distancing during the flag-hoisting ceremony and other events during the day. There is a ban on taking out any kind of procession.

Guidelines issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar have instructed all organisations to hold a minimum number of cultural events with limited participants. Permission from local authorities is mandatory for such programmes.

The organisers of Rajyotsava events are to discourage the participation of those prone to infection, including senior citizens, children and those with co-morbidities. The guidelines warn of action under the Disaster Management Act against those who flout the norms.