Non-communicable diseases burden on a steady rise in people aged above 30 in Karnataka, shows data

October 07, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

At over 62%, Karnataka’s burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) has surpassed the burden due to communicable and infectious diseases since 2000. According to clinical data from district hospitals, taluk hospitals, and community health centres collated under the National Health Mission’s National Programme for prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) in Karnataka, NCD burden has been on a steady rise in people aged above 30.

Characterised by common risk factors, NCDs are also known as chronic diseases or lifestyle-related disorders. Screening under NPCDCS at the district level was launched in 2017 across the country by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In May this year, the programme was renamed as National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) as more diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and chronic kidney disease.

Hypertension and diabetes

According to the data from the districts, diabetes and hypertension form a major component of the NCD disease burden followed by cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). With 1,07,853 people diagnosed with diabetes and 1,08,106 with hypertension in 2017-2018, the number of follow-up cases have touched 2,74,013 and 3,32,217 this year. Screening, which was hit during the pandemic years, has now again gained momentum across the State.

The number of people diagnosed with CVDs, which are a leading cause of death in people aged 40 and above, is also on the rise. From 4,706 people diagnosed with CVDs in 2017-2018, the number shot up to 7,761 last year. This year, as many as 3,184 people have been diagnosed with CVDs from April till August. Besides, cancer cases (including oral, breast, cervical, and other cancers) are also on a steady rise, according to the data.

Disability-adjusted life years

According to the Karnataka Health Vision report 2021, during 1990 to 2016, disability-adjusted life years (DALYS) due to ischemic heart diseases in Karnataka moved from fourth to first position, stroke from 12th to 4th position, and diabetes from 23rd to 7th position.

Former director of NIMHANS G. Gururaj, who headed the Vision Group as well as the Technical Committee on NCDs, said the Lancet Commission report has identified about 20 conditions in less than five years age group, 52 causes in l5-40 years, about 40 causes in those aged beyond 40 that contribute to nearly 75% of disease burden, especially among poorer sections of society.

C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said the most predominant modifiable risk factors include elevated levels of systolic blood pressure, diabetes, and total cholesterol. “Behavioural risk factors like obesity, physical inactivity due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diet, tobacco use, alcohol use, stress, and others play an equally important role,” he said.

Most of these risk factors develop during the adolescence, or young adult phase of an individual, which with timely intervention can significantly reduce the burden of NCDs in later life, he added.