Nominations: Two in Mandya, one in Chamarajanagar

March 28, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

One candidate filed his nomination papers for Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency on the first day of nomination filing on Thursday.

Karnataka Janata Party candidate Ningaraju S. filed his nomination papers at the deputy commissioner’s office.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, returning officer, received the nomination papers from the candidate.

In Mandya, two candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election.

They include Yogesh, an independent candidate and Chandrashekar K.R. of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti.

April 4 is the last day to file nomination papers and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5. The last date to withdraw nominations is April 8.

