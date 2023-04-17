Nominations galore in Mysuru, candidates hold roadshows  

April 17, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

It was a busy day on Monday for the candidates, including those belonging to various political parties, who have been fielded to contest the ensuing polls in Mysuru district. Many of them filed their nomination papers accompanied by a large number of supporters in a show of strength.

Most candidates chose Monday to submit their nominations at the respective offices of the Returning Officer as they apparently believed the day was “auspicious”.

Housing Minister and BJP candidate V. Somanna, who has been fielded against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna, filed his nomination papers at the taluk panchayat office in Nanjangud in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, V. Srinivas Prasad and Pratap Simha, MPs, and others. Mr. Bommai also launched the election campaign for Mr. Somanna at Golur Circle in the town.

JD(S) candidate and MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, who is aiming for a hat-trick, filed his nomination papers for Chamundeshwari after a roadshow. Accompanied by a large number of supporters, he took out a procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the palace to the taluk office for filing the nomination. Mr. Gowda’s son G.D. Harish Gowda, who is the Hunsur JD(S_ candidate, was present.

Congress candidate Sidde Gowda also filed his nomination papers for Chamundeshwari. He too took out a grand procession to the taluk office escorted by his supporters to submit his nomination.

BJP MLA L. Nagendra filed his nomination papers at the Mysuru City Corporation office after a puja at Sri Raghavendraswamy Temple near Subbarayanakere. Mr. Nagendra filed his nomination to the Returning Officer Lakshmikanth Reddy in the presence of his mother, Mayor Shivakumar, former MLC Tontadarya and MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar.

BJP candidate for Narasimharaja Sandesh Swamy also submitted his nomination papers. City BJP president Srivatsa, former MLC Siddaraju and others accompanied him. Mr. Swamy took out a procession from Kyathamaranahalli to the Chamundi Vihar Stadium before filing the nomination.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, who is the Congress candidate for Krishnaraja, filed his nomination papers after a roadshow from Sri Ram Lingeshwara Swamy Temple in Vidyaranyapura. Folk and cultural troupes accompanied the procession.

Darshan Dhruvanarayan, who is the Congress candidate for Nanjangud, filed his nomination papers in Nanjangud. After paying homage to his parents – late KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan and late Veena Dhruvanarayan – who were laid to rest at Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar district, the elder son of Dhruvanarayan, who was an aspirant for Nanjangud Congress ticket, submitted his papers. R. Dhruvanarayan passed away following a heart attack on March 11, 2023. Veena Dhruvanarayan died at a private hospital in the city recently.

JD(S) MLA Ashwin Kumar filed his nomination papers for T. Narasipur (reserved) constituency while Anil Chikkamadu of Congress and H.P. Manjunath of Congress also filed their nomination papers for H.D. Kote and Hunsur constituencies respectively.