Nomination filing for Mysore-Kodagu LS seat to start today

March 27, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The nomination process for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency will start on Thursday for the April 26 poll, with the notification for the elections issued on March 28.

The Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16 and the model code of conduct had come into effect with immediate effect.

Giving details of the Lok Sabha elections and the preparations done for the nomination filing, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer K.V. Rajendra told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday that the last date for filing nomination papers was April 4 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5.

April 8 is the last date for withdrawing the nomination papers. The election will be held on April 26 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. The election process will come to an end on June 6.

The assistant returning officers (AROs) for the eight assembly constituencies including Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur, and Periyapatna in Mysuru district, and Virajpet and Madikeri in Kodagu district that are part of Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, have been appointed.

The candidates have to file the nomination papers at Room number 103 in the deputy commissioner’s office on Bannur Road between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Wednesday.

Filing nominations

The deposit for filing nomination papers per candidate is ₹25,000. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have to deposit ₹12,500 with their nomination papers. Before 3 p.m. on April 4, the candidates must produce Form A and B, with the returning officers.

Each candidate can file four sets of nomination papers, and the photocopy of the passbook of the newly opened bank account has to be submitted at the time of filing the nomination. Only four persons are allowed to enter the Deputy Commissioner’s office at the time of nomination filing, the Deputy Commissioner said, while sharing details of the processes.

Model code of conduct

For effective enforcement of model code of conduct, sector officers, flying squad in three shifts, static surveillance teams in three shifts, video surveillance teams, video viewing team, accounting team and assistant expenditure observers have been appointed.

Liquor siezed

A whopping 3,40,485 litres of liquor worth ₹7,94,08,845 had been seized between March 16 and March 26. The raid was done by the police, flying squad, excise officials, and static surveillance teams. A sum of ₹2.33 crore cash had been seized.

Meanwhile, the training for the presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and the polling officers will be done on March 31 and April 1. Each booth will have four polling staff and the district has 2,925 polling booths.

For the elections, 3,783 control units, 3,784 ballot units, and 4,077 VVPATs had been provided to Mysuru. They were sent to the respective assembly constituency after the randomisation process in the presence of the representatives of the political parties. The machines are in safe custody in the strong rooms in the respective constituencies, a note from the Deputy Commissioner’s office said here.

Out of 308 complaints registered on the C-Vigil app, 253 complaints had been resolved and 55 complaints are under examination.

LS polls: 97 special booths in Mysuru district

Mysuru district will have 97 special booths during the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

As many as 55 Sakhi booths or the booths managed by women polling officers will be established in the district. The booths will turn pink.

Persons with disabilities will manage 11 booths while young polling officers will look after 11 booths. While nine booths will be established on some themes and three booths will be developed as ethnic booths. They usually come up in tribal dominated areas in Hunsur assembly constituency.

All booths will have wheelchairs for the convenience of the physically challenged voters, and senior citizens who cannot walk to the booth to cast their ballot.