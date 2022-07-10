No vehicular movement on Agumbe Ghat till July 12

The ghat stretch has been closed due to landslide

The ghat stretch has been closed due to landslide

Shivamogga district administration has stopped movement of vehicles in Agumbe Ghat that connects Shivamogga and Udupi districts until 8 a.m. on July 12, due to a landslide in the ghat stretch of NH-169A. From July 12 onwards only light vehicles will be allowed on the stretch till the end of this month.

In a communication to the media, Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. said that the landslide blocked the road in the ghat. Efforts to clear the debris has been going on. To allow the restoration work, vehicular movement has been stopped. The passengers has been asked to commute by alternative routes. The travelers could take Thirthahalli-Koppa-Sringeri-Karkala-Mangaluru route or Thirthahalli-Agumbe-Sringeri-Karkala, or Thirthahalli-Mastikatte-Kundapura routes, the communication added.