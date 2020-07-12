No transport employee has been asked to go on compulsory leave: Savadi

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi has said that no employee of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC or NEKRTC has been asked to go on compulsory leave without pay for one year.

There was no such proposal before the government, he said. He was speaking to presspersons at the inauguration of Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan in Nippani on Saturday.

“Reports that the government has asked State-owned transport corporation employees to go on compulsory leave without pay is far from truth. We are only granting leave to those who want to seek higher studies or acquire new skills,” he said.

“The State-owned transport corporations have 1.3 lakh employees. Their salary bill adds up to ₹126 croe per month. During lockdown, we have suffered losses of ₹2,652 crore. On our request for financial support, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has released ₹326 crore which we used to pay salaries for two months. We will try to release the third month’s salary as soon as possible. We will not shy away from our responsibility of paying salaries to our staff,” he said.