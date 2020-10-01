No school visits till Oct. 15: govt.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided not to allow high school and pre-university course students to visit their school or college campus to get their doubts clarified till October 15. In an order issued on Wednesday, the government stated that the decision was taken as the number of COVID-19 cases in the State is on the rise.
This does not mean that the restrictions will be lifted after a fortnight. “A decision on whether school visits will be allowed after October 15 will be taken after consulting with health experts,” said a senior department official. Many private schools had planned to conduct practical classes in October, which will now have to be cancelled.
The Union government had given the green signal for high school students to visit schools to get their doubts clarified from September 21 onwards. They had said that these visits should be voluntary and parents had to give consent forms if their children wished to attend classes.
