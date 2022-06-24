‘No reason to oppose Agnipath’

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra has said the Opposition parties were protesting against the Agnipath scheme for political reasons.

Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, he said many well-known corporate companies had promised job opportunities for Agniveers after their four years of service to the country.

There was no reason to oppose the scheme. The youths would get a salary and the opportunity to study during their four-year service. “The Opposition parties were trying to mislead the youth by opposing the scheme. They are doing politics over the issue”, he said.

On interrogation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED, Raghavendra said everyone was equal before the law. The agency had been working as per the law, he added.