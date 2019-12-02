No question of alliance with BJP or Congress: Deve Gowda

Speaking to reporters outside Sambra Airport at Belagavi, Janata Dal (Secular) national president, H.D. Deve Gowda said, “I have suffered and my party has suffered by having alliances with the BJP and the Congress.
“That is why, there is no question of my party forming an alliance with any of them.”
Asked to clarify his statement on the longevity of the B.S. Yediyurappa government, Mr. Deve Gowda said he didn’t hint at supporting the government. “I have only said that the government will not fall as it has 105 MLA s and it will survive till the opposition moves a no-confidence motion against them.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.