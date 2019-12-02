No question of alliance with BJP or Congress: Deve Gowda

Speaking to reporters outside Sambra Airport at Belagavi, Janata Dal (Secular) national president, H.D. Deve Gowda said, “I have suffered and my party has suffered by having alliances with the BJP and the Congress.

“That is why, there is no question of my party forming an alliance with any of them.”

Asked to clarify his statement on the longevity of the B.S. Yediyurappa government, Mr. Deve Gowda said he didn’t hint at supporting the government. “I have only said that the government will not fall as it has 105 MLA s and it will survive till the opposition moves a no-confidence motion against them.”