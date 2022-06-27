No proposal to close Shiradi Ghat for vehicles: Hassan DC

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said that there was no proposal to close traffic on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 to allow the road work.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, the officer said that he had discussed the issue with his counterpart of Dakshina Kannada. “We have decided not to close the road for vehicle. There is no such a proposal from the National Highway Authority of India,” he said.

The contractor of the road work had been directed to take up regular maintenance of the road so that vehicles were not affected during the rainy season. The NHAI had been instructed to take precautionary measures to avoid landslides in the ghat during the rains, the DC said.

SP R. Srinivasa Gowda and Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaju were present at the press conference.