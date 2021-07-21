Karnataka

No power supply

In view of planned works of BESCOM, there will be no power supply on Wednesday (July 21) in the following areas under Jayanagar sub-division: S6 sub-division, Sarakki, Feeder 18: C.R. Layout, Sangam Circle, LIC Colony, 24th Main Road, G.M. Garden, J.P. Nagar 1st Phase, Jayanagar 8th Block from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; S8 Arehalli MUSS, Feeder 6: Gowdanapalya bus stop from 9.10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; S18, Subramanyapura MUS, Feeder 1: Jayanagar Housing Board Cooperative Society Layout, Thurahalli from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.


