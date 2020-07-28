‘No political motive behind Delhi visit’

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi sought to downplay his visit to Delhi and denied any “political motive” behind it.

His visit to Delhi, after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, had led to speculation that BJP was planning leadership change in Karnataka.

“I came here to meet Ministers about work related to my ministry and the State government. I’m not to be blamed if some see it as a political visit,” he said, speaking to The Hindu. The work, he said, includes relaxation of guideline from Delhi for introduction of electric buses and quick sanctioning of projects and release of funds. “It is just a coincidence that I was in Delhi when the State government was celebrating its first anniversary.” He said that he had met Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Sadananda Gowda, and Pralhad Joshi. He said he would stay for a few days and meet Nitin Gadkari and some other Ministers. “All the meetings were pre-arranged,” he said.

He added that he was not juts a Minister and that he had held important party positions like the campaign in charge of some Maharashtra districts.

“In this connection, I routinely meet party leaders like B.L. Santosh. It was another such situation,” he said. About his visit to the Governor before going to Delhi, Mr. Savadi said it was a “courtesy call.” “I’m not the person who decides issues like leadership or Cabinet expansion. The party high command and the Chief Minister will take decisions about such things,” he said.

However, the Minister meeting senior party functionaries and Ministers led to rumours in Belagavi that the BJP was planning a change of leadership in Karnataka.

Some of his fans from Athani began posting messages such as “Laxman Sahukar would be the next Chief Minister”. Mr Savadi said he had no knowledge of that.