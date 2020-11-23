No nod yet for Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Though the ruling BJP in Karnataka has been witnessing intense lobbying for Ministerial berths by its legislators, it has now turned out that the party high command is unlikely to give clearance for ministerial expansion/reshuffle this month.
The lobbying for Ministerial berths has intensified ever since Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made a quick visit to New Delhi on November 18 and met party national president J.P. Nadda.
The Chief Minister had said the central leaders had told him that they would get back in about three days with regard to the expansion/reshuffle. After returning to Bengaluru, Mr. Yediyurappa had expressed confidence that the central leaders would send the approved list of legislators to be included in the ministry in about three days. Though the deadline has ended, the leadership is learnt to have not given the green signal.
Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary B.L. Santhosh on Monday called on Mr. Yediyurappa and held discussions.
