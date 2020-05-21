Karnataka

No need for FC, PAN for drivers to get relief package

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the Transport portfolio, has removed the condition that taxi and auto drivers should furnish PAN card and vehicle fitness certificate details to get the relief amount of ₹5,000 being announced by the government for them in view of COVID-19.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Deputy Chief Minister with representatives of taxi/auto drivers and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao in Bengaluru on Thursday.

In a release later, Drivers’ Federation President Gandasi Sadanandaswamy said now the drivers would have to submit details related to driving licence, Aadhaar card and bank account to get the relief amount.

