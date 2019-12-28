No improvement in Pejawar seer’s health condition: Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, said on Saturday that there was no improvement in the health condition of 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital here on December 20 for extensive pneumonia.

Speaking to presspersons here after visiting the hospital, Ms. Karandlaje said that the seer’s health condition was deteriorating. The doctors of Kasturba Hospital were trying their best. They had also taken suggestions from doctors of other places. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was expected to visit the Kasturba Hospital on Saturday evening around 6.30 p.m., she said.

A health bulletin issued by the Kasturba Hospital here on Friday evening had stated: “The condition of Pejawar Swamiji has become very critical. His conscious level has not improved at all and he continues to be on life support. There is deterioration in his clinical condition.”