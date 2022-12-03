No fresh spotting of leopards: Forest Dept.

December 03, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Forest Department have said that there has been no fresh spotting of leopards reported on the outskirts of the city in the last two to three days. Leopards that were spotted at ITC Factory in Chikkajala and areas around Turahalli remain elusive. Meanwhile, the department has advised people living in the areas to be cautious and not wander out unnecessarily.

Deputy Conservator of Forests of Bengaluru Urban division Ravishankar S.S. said: “As on Saturday, there is no fresh spotting of leopards on the outskirts of the city. The leopard that was found near the Turahalli minor forest area might have shifted to another area. There is a possibility of the animal moving towards Bannerghatta side. Leopards are shy animals; it does not stay long in human settlement areas. Our verification inside the Turahalli forest area found no direct spotting of the wild animal or indirect traces.”

About reports of leopard movement in Kaggalipura area, the official said that it had happened more than eight days ago and is not a fresh development.

The official added that at Chikkajala, two cages have been kept to catch the leopard that was spotted on camera inside ITC factory area.