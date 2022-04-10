No FBI team in India to probe bitcoin scam: CBI

Karnataka Bureau April 10, 2022 14:37 IST

Congress leaders had sought to know if the FBI was in India to gather information on the alleged bitcoin scam in Karnataka

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday clarified that there is no Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team in India to probe the bitcoin scam in Karnataka. Recently, Congress leaders had sought to know if the FBI of the U.S. was in India to gather information on the alleged bitcoin scam in Karnataka. An official release from the CBI said that FBI has not sent any team to India for conducting a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by FBI to CBI for conducting investigation in this case in India. “Accordingly, the question of according any permission for the probe by competent authority in India does not arise. The CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including FBI,” the release added. Congress leaders had alleged the involvement of Karnataka BJP leaders in the scam, accusing them of transferring bitcoins to fill “Modi wallet”.



