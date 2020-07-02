‘No entry’ to public in police stations after many police personnel test positive

Even as the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) was reportedly sealed here over the threat of COVID-19, the entry of public into police stations across Mysuru district has been restricted for keeping the contagion under check.

The move comes in the wake of many police personnel testing positive. However, each police station will activate a help desk outside its premises to receive complaints and applications and to arrange meetings with officers if necessary.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said curbs had become necessary with many staff testing positive. The functioning of the stations would be jeopardised if more personnel contract the infection or were placed in quarantine. Therefore, entry has been restricted but the stations will continue to serve the public as usual with the officers available on phone and for investigation.

The SP advised the public to avoid visits to stations unless it was an emergency. They can reach the officers, including the higher officers and the sub-inspectors, on their phones.

If necessary the officers would call them to visit stations but walk-ins and meeting the officers had been prohibited for the time being. Any grievance can be submitted at the help desk which will be followed up by the respective stations, according to the district police.