No decision on reopening Soujanya case: Home Minister

August 18, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said the government had not taken any decision on reopening the Soujanya murder case.

Replying to a question at a press conference in Dharwad, he said reinvestigation of the case was being discussed on social media platforms; however as per law, the case was closed.

On the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, he said that the case was before the High Court as some candidates had approached it opposing re-examination.

“The High Court had sought the opinion of the government and the latter had conveyed its decision of conducting re-examination for recruitment of 545 PSIs. The government will wait for the court order and take a final decision,” he said.

To another query, he said that the government had given assent for recruiting 3,500 civil police constables for the entire State in addition to recruiting 2,500 constables for Bengaluru. The process would be initiated soon, he said.

On the demand for setting up new police stations in the twin cities, he said that any proposal on this would have to meet certain criteria, including crime rate and if the government received any proposal from officials it would be considered.

At Hubballi

Speaking to presspersons after holding a review meeting in Hubballi later, he said that the government had laid emphasis to maintain law and order and to tackle drug menace.

“All police officials have been told to act tough against drug peddlers and see that the region is free of the drug menace. We will never allow attempts to convert Hubballi into drug hub,” he said.

He said in recent years, the crime rate in Hubballi had come down and the twin cities were comparatively peaceful because of strict maintenance of law and order.

“Officials have been directed to properly respond to problems of the poor and the oppressed and hold monthly meetings in every police station limits to hear public grievances,” he said.

The police should visit schools and colleges every month and observe the same as ‘Police Day’, he said.

On allowing installation of Ganesha idol at Idgah Maidan, next to Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, he said last year the municipal corporation had taken the decision to allow it and this time the municipal corporation had to take a decision.

Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Renuka Sukumar and other officials were present.