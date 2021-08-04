‘No corruption charge against me, yet my name was dropped’

“Neither is there any corruption charge against me nor am I involved in any CD scam. However, my name was dropped from the list of Ministers even after it reached the Raj Bhavan,” Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda) has reacted to the formation of the new Cabinet in the State.

He was addressing his followers at a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday after he was not given an opportunity to join the Cabinet.

Mr. Nayak, who is a prominent follower of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said: “I got a call from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when I was with Mr. Yediyurappa, about my inclusion in the new Cabinet. However, Mr. Bommai was later informed that I have not been inducted into the Cabinet. He then said that he will give me an opportunity in the future as there were four Ministerial berths still vacant. But, I clearly told Mr. Bommai that I am not interested in becoming Minister, if I have to beg anyone for it,” Mr. Nayak said.

A three-time MLA from Shorapur constituency, Mr. Nayak has served as Small Scale Industries Minister when Jagadish Shettar was Chief Minister in 2012 of the BJP government.

While talking to The Hindu over phone, he said that he will focus on serving people and developing his constituency. Then, he will win the Assembly elections in 2023 to get a strong Ministerial berth for himself, he added.

Mr. Nayak was only the MLA who was elected on Kannada Nadu ticket in the 2004 elections when he made his debut.

He has also served as the Chairman of Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board.