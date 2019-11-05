NMPT adds heli-tourism as cruise season begins

With the beginning of this year’s cruise season on Monday, the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) also began country’s first port-based heli-tourism initiative.

Aida Vita, a Panama Flag vessel called on NMP with 1,154 guests on Monday morning marking the beginning of the cruise season in Mangaluru. Around 400 of them disembarked for sight-seeing, said Port Chairman A.V. Ramana.

While the port had been facilitating transport services — autorickshaw, taxi and buses — for guests, this year NMP facilitated heli-tourism too. Chipsan Aviation Pvt. Ltd. deployed a six-seater helicopter to ferry tourists to Bekal Fort near Kasaragod in Kerala, Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru, Dharmasthala, Belur, Halebid, etc.

“Given the present road conditions and the distance to these places, heli-tourism was the best option for international tourists to catch a glimpse of Karnataka. Any aviation company with DGCA certification can provide the service and NMPT will facilitate their operation. For the next cruise vessel calling on November 12, there are 16 confirmed bookings,” Mr. Ramana told reporters here.

Local economy

The Government of India has taken a conscious decision to encourage tourism and the Shippling Ministry is actively participating in this social responsibility initiative, Mr. Ramana said.

With 400 guests sight-seeing around Mangaluru on Monday, a large chunk of locals, artisans, drivers, food joints etc., see an increase in income, thereby getting indirect employment. “NMPT is prepared to receive as many cruise vessels as possible in furtherance of this initiative,” he said adding that the construction of a separate entry and exit for cruise vessel guests was in full swing.

Col (Retd) Ravindra Basapa Dolli, the helicopter’s captain, said Chipsan did not have any confirmed bookings for Monday; but wanted to showcase th eheli-tourism option to guests. Harikrishnan Somasekhar, Chipsan’s Chief Manager (Admin.) said, “We will augment services based on advance bookings when the next cruise vessel calls on the port on November 12.”

Mr. Ramana said NMPT has in all 24 confirmed bookings of cruise vessels this season and some more were expected. Aida Vita, sailing from Goa on Sunday, would leave for Kochi on Monday night from where it would sail to Maldives, Mr. Ramana said.

Traffic Manager Y.R. Belagal and others were present.