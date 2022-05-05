Nitesh Patil is Belagavi Deputy Commissioner

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath greeting Nitesh Patil who took charge in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Nitesh Patil took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi district on Thursday.

He replaces M.G. Hiremath, who has been sent to Bengaluru as Managing Director of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Mr. Hiremath had taken charge as Deputy Commissioner after S.B. Bommanhalli retired in Belagavi on June 30, 2020.

Mr. Patil is a 2012 batch IAS officer. He hails from Kerotagi village in Bagalkot district. After completing B.Tech (Computer science) from NIT Allahabad, he worked as a software engineer in Bengaluru for some time. Earlier, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes.