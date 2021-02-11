Nirmithi Kendra to take over war memorial work

The delay in the construction of a war memorial in Mysuru has prompted the district administration to take back the project from the Department of Public Works.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Thursday said the project has now been handed over to the Nirmithi Kendra, Mysuru, which will carry forward the construction, following the delay in carrying out the work by the officials of the PWD.

A sum of ₹50 lakh had been released to the project as the first instalment and the PWD has been told to return the funds so that Nirmithi Kendra can take over the construction.

At a meeting here, Ms. Sindhuri told officials to constitute a committee to monitor the progress of the construction and directed the Nirmithi Kendra to complete the work as scheduled.