HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Niranjanaradhya appeals to people to vote for common education system

February 26, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Educationist V. P Niranjanaradhya, along with other representatives of progressive and democratic organisations, releasing a poster of campaign for equal and common education to all at Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Saturday.

Educationist V. P Niranjanaradhya, along with other representatives of progressive and democratic organisations, releasing a poster of campaign for equal and common education to all at Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

V.P. Niranjanaradhya, educationist and frontline activist in the campaign for a universal and common education system, urged people to vote for the party that was committed to the implementation of the common education system in the State.

“Parties expected to talk on the resolution of people’s problems and development of society are speaking on religion, caste, and other such sensitive issues to divide people on cultural identities. It is their well-calculated move to polarise votes in their favour. We should not fall prey to their designs. Equal and common education is a fundamental pre-requisite for any society to progress and we should be firm in our demand for it,” Mr. Niranjanaradhya said, calling upon the people to declare that they would vote for the party that assures universal and common education.

Addressing a press conference in Basavakalyan of Bidar district on Saturday, Mr.  Niranjanaradhya, who was associated with the People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education (PAFRE), a conglomerate of 27 progressive and democratic organisations, expressed discontentment over, what he said, derailed the public discourse.

“We have a lot of problems to discuss and these are directly concerned with the lives of millions of common people. Quality education, poverty alleviation, providing jobs to the working population, and ending social and gender discrimination are some of them. Unfortunately, parties are not making them as their election issues. They are, instead, resorting to sensitive issues such as religion and caste. It is a conspiracy to deprive the vast majority of the population of their rights to education and decent life,” he said.

Mr. Niranjanaradhya added that Basavakalyan was chosen to launch the campaign for pressuring the political parties to accept demand of universal and common education and declare in their manifestos considering the historic importance of the town.

“Basavakalyan was the place where the Basavanna-led Sharanas led a revolutionary movement for equality. They fought against all sorts of social evils in their dream of realising a society free from exploitation, oppression and discrimination. We have chosen this historical town for the launch of our campaign to force the political parties to accept our demand for quality and common education and declare it in their manifestos,” Mr. Niranjanaradhya said.

Ramesh Dhakolli, a Dalit leader, said that he and his organisation was with the NAFRE to realise the long-cherished dream of universal and common education to all in the country.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.