Nirani, a few others blackmailed CM to enter Cabinet: Yatnal

BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani and a few others had become Ministers by blackmailing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He told journalists in Vijayapura on Sunday that Mr. Nirani had some incriminating CDs about Mr. Yediyurappa and had used them to enter the Cabinet. “I have not done anything like that,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Nirani’s allegations that Mr. Yatnal was “useless”, Mr. Yatnal said that Mr. Nirani was among the “most useless of persons and nothing good would come out of them”.

“Mr. Nirani is among the suppliers. What such thieves have supplied to Mr. Yediyurappa and leaders at the top, I will reveal at the right time,” he said.

On Saturday, Mr. Nirani had described Mr. Yatnal as “useless” as he was criticising the Chief Minister and the government, despite being a BJP leader. He should stop his criticism as long as he is in the BJP. If he wants to continue to criticise, then he should quit the party, Mr. Nirani had told journalists.