Nine Smart City projects completed, 30 under way

Out of the 56 projects that were conceptualised and initiated under the centrally-funded Smart City Scheme in Hubballi-Dharwad, nine smaller projects have been completed and 30 are under way.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Ltd. (HDSCL) C.W. Shakeel Ahmed said that while nine projects worth ₹10.52 crore had been completed, 30 projects worth ₹382.29 crore had already been initiated and were under different stages of implementation.

Mr. Ahmed said that HDSCL had already floated tenders for 10 other projects worth ₹233.42 crore and they would be finalised soon. “This apart, there are three projects worth ₹150 crore for which the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was going on. Four other projects worth ₹159 crore were being conceptualised,” he said.

To a query, he said that in another six months, works on development of Tolanakere Tank, Mahatma Gandhi Park (Indira Glass House) and roads at the industrial estate on Gokul Road would be completed.

He said that under the Public-Private Partnership, three works wroth ₹116.51 crore has been initiated. While one work worth ₹50 crore was in progress, tenders have been floated for two projects worth ₹66.51 crore.

Mr. Ahmed said that of the ₹1,000 crore sanctioned under the Smart City Scheme, shared equally by the State and Union governments, the Centre has released ₹196 crore and Karnataka ₹190 crore. Already, utilisation certificate for works worth ₹69.56 crore has been submitted to the Centre, he said.

Giving details of projects under the concept stage, he said the development of old bus station in Hubblali, Smart Sports Complex, development of Unakal Lake Park, including Bio Diversity Park, and Development of Vani Vilas Circle, which included construction of a multistorey group housing project were at the concept stage and would be finalised soon. Regarding developing the Green Mobility Corridor on the storm-water drainage that passes through Hubballi, Mr. Ahmed said that already the plan had been modified in consultation with urban planners and experts and in another two months, the DPR would be finalised.

To a query, HDSCL Special Officer S.H. Naregal said that there was competition among contractors for bidding for Smart City projects and in a few projects they had quoted less than the Schedule of Rates.

Mr. Ahmed clarified that considering the need for proper coordination between various government agencies, a mechanism had been set in place to ensure coordination during the DPR stage itself.