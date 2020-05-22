Karnataka

Nine new cases in Tumakuru

Nine new COVID-19 positive cases, including two children, were reported in Tumakuru district on Friday, rising the total number of cases in the district to 25.

Deputy Commissioner K.Rakesh Kumar said that P-1611 is a 29-year-old woman, P-1612 is a 39-year-old man, P-1613 is a 10-year-old boy, P-1614 is a 21-year-old man, P1615 is a 8-year-old boy and P-1623 is a 60-year-old man of Tumakuru. They have all returned from Mumbai in Maharashtra. They all have been shifted to the designated hospital in Tumakuru.

P-1688 is a 24-year-old pregnant woman of Sadashivanagar in Tumakuru whose travel history and how she contracted the disease is yet to be known. She was shifted to a designated hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday night. She has delivered the baby and both are in Bengaluru.

P-1685 is a 66-year-old man of Hebburu in Tumakuru district. He has diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to Siddaganga hospital in Tumakuru. His travel history and how he contracted the disease is yet to be found. He has been shifted to a designated hospital in Tumakuru for treatment.

Another 55-year-old woman who had come to the district government hospital from treatment from Dobbespet in Bengaluru Rural district has tested positive. The samples were collected by the Tumakuru district hospital and sent to the laboratory for testing but her case has been listed under Bengaluru Rural district.

