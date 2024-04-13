GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nine elders, two PwDs die before casting vote

April 13, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Nine elderly persons and two persons with disabilities (PwDs) who had opted for ‘vote from home’ facility for the Lok Sabha elections died before casting their votes, in Mysuru.

The ‘vote from home’ for voters aged above 85 and for persons with disabilities (PwDs) got off to a start on Saturday in three Assembly constituencies coming under the Mysuru constituency.

The exercise concludes on April 17, covering the entire constituency comprising Mysuru and Kodagu districts that go to the polls on April 26.

According to a press release on the voting statistics issued by the Deputy Commissioner and returning officer after the end of Saturday’s home voting, seven elders in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency and one each in Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari constituencies did not vote as they had passed away.

In Chamundeshwari and Narasimharaja constituencies, two PwDs passed away before casting their ballot.

The release gave no more details about the cause and time of the deaths.

Related Topics

voting / death / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.