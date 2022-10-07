Karnataka

Nine booked for performing pooja at Bidar madrasa

A screengrab from the video where a group is seen trespassing Mahmud Gawan madrasa. Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi

The Bidar police have booked nine persons for trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site in the city in north Karnataka, and performing puja during Dasara festivities early on Thursday. A strong police force was also deployed around the site in the old city area to prevent any untoward incident.

As per eyewitness accounts, nine persons who were part of a larger group performed the puja, in the presence of the police, during the Bhavani Devi procession. After the video of the puja went viral, a few people from the local Muslim community protested in front of the Town Police station demanding action. The protesters dispersed after Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar and circle inspector of Police Sathish convinced them that appropriate action would be taken.

Following a complaint by one Syed Mubashir Ali later in the day, the Market police  booked a first information report (FIR) against Naresh Gauli, Prakash, Vinu, Manna, Sagar Banti, Jagadish Gauli, Arun Gauli, Gorakh Gauli and another person.

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, took to Twitter and hit out at the ruling BJP over the incident, sharing the video of the puja being performed, and tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Bidar police.


