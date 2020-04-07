Nine arrested for assault

Some youth reportedly belonging to an upper caste allegedly assaulted people from a Dalit community in Haladur village in Badami taluk on Monday.

According to reports, the upper caste youth had been capturing pictures of young girls of the Dalit community and without their permission, making videos on social media. When the matter reached the elders of Dalit community, they raised objections and demanded an explanation from the youth.

The sources said that this angered the upper caste youth. They went in a group to the Dalit locality and assaulted several persons, including women and children.

Later, a case was filed by Tayavva Chalavadi (35) against the incident, and police booked a case under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said that nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident.