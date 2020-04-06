Nikhil’s wedding to be low-key affair

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Monday that the marriage ceremony of his son Nikhil K. will be a low-key affair in Bengaluru on April 17.
In the light of the restrictions, the marriage will be held in a simple manner either at his residence or at the bride’s house. Speaking to presspersons in Ramanagaram, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the function will be held in Ramnagaram district later once the situation returns to normalcy.
Mr. Nikhil, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is set to marry the grandniece of former Congress Minister M. Krishnappa. Earlier, there were plans to hold a grand wedding, inviting every household of Ramanagaram.
Mr. Nikhil, actor and Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing president, had contested the last year’s byelections to Mandya Lok Sabha seat but lost to actor Sumalatha.
