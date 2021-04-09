Night shift employees must reach place of work before 10 p.m. during corona curfew

The Karnataka government on Friday came out with guidelines for corona curfew (night curfew) which would come into effect in urban areas of seven cities, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from April 10 to 20.

It allows only essential services, including medical and emergency services, during the curfew. Employees working on night shift in industries must reach the place of work before 10 p.m. It bans movement of people and non-essential activities.

An order issued by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar said that curfew will be imposed in urban areas of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Udupi-Manipal and Tumakuru. These cities are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

The order said only those who have health issues and their attendants will be allowed to travel. It permitted movement of goods vehicles, empty vehicles, home delivery, and e-commerce vehicles.

Those who are travelling during curfew period from railway station, bus-stand or airport must produce their tickets as proof of their travel.

The order instructed the BBBMP Commissioner and the Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police of districts to implement the curfew strictly.