Nigerian national arrested for drug peddling

Sleuths from Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a house, arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics worth ₹15 lakh from him. 

The arrested has been identified as John Nero, a Nigerian national and a resident of Vidyaranyapura. The police recovered 8 g of MDMA crystals, an electronic weighing scale, a car and two mobile phones from him.

John Nero came to India eight years ago on a student visa, but overstayed and has been peddling drugs, the police said. He used to buy narcotics at a cheaper rate from his contacts in the African community in the city and used to sell a gram of MDMA at the cost of ₹5,000 - ₹6,000. His clientele mainly included students and techies, they added.

He already has two cases pending against him in Sampigehalli and Yelahanka police stations for visa violations and a narcotics case. 


