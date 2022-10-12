NIE to conduct international conclave on clean fuels

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) Mysuru will conduct an international conclave on clean fuels in November.

It is being held in association with T4F Germany and OWI, Germany and will be conducted at Silent Shores on November 2 and 3.

S. Shamsundar, Director, Centre for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technologies (CREST) at NIE, said the conclave provides an ideal platform for entrepreneurs, investors and incubators, to exchange ideas, proposals and innovations on clean fuels and is also an opportunity to understand the business and technology on clean fuels.

He said from the standpoint of view of futuristic business, the conclave will provide an insight into clean fuels or green fuels, the opportunities to invest or start a new vertical in one’s company and the way forward as green fuels are expected to substitute petrol, diesel and CNG.

Providing a larger perspective of the fuel consumption in India and the policy initiatives for the way forward, the organisers said India was currently consuming around 44.4 lakh barrels of crude oil everyday, out of which 34.3 lakh barrels are imported. i.e. nearly 80% of its need is met by import. But the National Biofuel Policy 2018 aims at replacing the fossils fuels significantly with biofuels. India has achieved 10% blending of ethanol in gasoline 5 months ahead of its target and advanced the 20% blending target to 2025 from 2030, according to NIE.

It said bio diesel blending in petroleum diesel has been unveiled and moving ahead India is looking at sustainable aviation fuel, methanol and hydrogen as futuristic fuels. These initiatives are expected to help India to reduce its emission by 45% by 2030 and NET Zero target by 2070, said the organisers.

In the above context, the conclave assumes tremendous importance, according to NIE which said that the event will cover a broad range of topics ranging from environmental impacts of biofuels to green energy, process technologies for bio diesel, bio hydrogen etc.

For details and for registration visit www.cleanfuels2022.in or contact Shamsundar, Convener, Clean fuels 2022, NIE CREST, NIE Mysuru. Mob: 9972695511.