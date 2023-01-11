NIA arrests two more in ISIS conspiracy case

January 11, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Continuing investigations into the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrested two more alleged terror operatives on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mazin Abdul Rahman from Thokottu in Mangaluru and Nadeem Ahmed K.A. from Honnali, Davangere. With this, the total number of arrest have reached six people.

Investigations revealed that accused Maaz Muneer, arrested earlier in this case, had radicalised and recruited Mazin Abdul Rahman, while the accused Syed Yasin radicalised and recruited Nadeem for furthering the terror activities of Islamic State in India, an NIA release said.

The accused persons recced and attempted to commit acts of sabotage and arson as part of the larger conspiracy to further the activities of Islamic State. Further investigations in the case are in progress, the release added.