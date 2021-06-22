NIA arrests accused in fake currency case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers have arrested a West Bengal resident in Chikkodi in Belagavi district in connection with a fake currency circulation case.

Four personnel from NIA arrested Sarifulla Abubakar Siddique from a rented house in Chikkodi on Monday, sources in the Belagavi District Police said.

He was a resident of Babupura in Malda district of West Bengal before shifting to Chikkodi.

Chikkodi Police had three years ago seized fake currency with a face value of ₹82,000 and registered a case.

The case was handed over to NIA in April 2018.

A Special NIA Court held five persons guilty and sentenced them to six years imprisonment.

However, three persons, who were named in the offence, including Sarifulla Siddique, were at large. He was charged with circulating fake currency in Karnataka after obtaining them from Saddam Shekh and Hakim Shekh. While Sarifulla Siddique was arrested on Monday, Saddam Shekh and Hakim Shekh, who are said to be from Bangladesh, are still absconding.

The accused has been taken to West Bengal where he will be produced before a court in Malda, the police said.