NHM contract workers to stage protest on Thursday

February 12, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Karnataka State Community Health NHM Contract Workers Association will organise a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday, demanding regularisation of service and better service conditions.

“Successive governments have neglected our 11 important demands. They include regularising workers who have served for six years in the department. We will start an indefinite strike in Bengaluru,” association president Sharanabasappa Koli told reporters in Belagavi on Monday.

Their other demands include increasing salaries by 15%, releasing deducted amounts and 10% of royalty bonus.

Nearly 7,000 workers will participate in the protest, he said.

Other leaders Lakshmi Kannur, Mallikarjun Sakri and others were present.

