Karnataka

NHAI kiosk opened at Shiroor toll plaza

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha inaugurated a kiosk managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near the toll plaza at Shiroor on the National Highway 66 in Udupi district on Friday.

Called ‘Highway nest mini’, it will sell packed food, beverages and water for travellers on the highway to halt and refresh themselves.

Speaking on the occasion, an NHAI official said that two more such kiosks will come up on the remaining two more toll plazas between Kundapur and Karwar on the same highway.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that more passenger amenities will come up along the highway.


