Next of kin of 1971 war martyrs feted

The next of kin of 1971 war martyrs from Mysuru – Flying officer K..P Muralidharan of 20 Air Squadron and Risaldar B.M. Kaveriappa of 66 Armoured Regiment – were felicitated as part of the “Vijay Shrinkhla Aur Sanskritiyon Ka Mahasangram” celebrations organised by NCC Group Mysuru here on Tuesday.

A statement from NCC Group Mysuru said the year 2021 has a special significance as it marks not only the 75 years of Indian Independence, but also 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

The NCC is celebrating the occasion throughout the country from November 28 to December 19, with 75 next of kin of the martyrsfelicitated at 75 locations.

Maj. Gen. (Retd) C.K. Karumbaya was the chief guest while Maj. Gen. (Retd) S.G. Vombatkere was the guest of honour. Veteran officers from different ranks of the armed forces. Defence officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and others posted in Mysuru attended the event. NCC Group Command Col. R.R. Menon, Associate NCC Officers and NCC cadets were also present at the ceremony, according to a statement from Mamatha Prasad M, 13 KAR Batallion, NCC Mysuru.