Karnataka

Newspaper employee found dead

Rakesh Patil, an employee of a local newspaper, was found dead in Belagavi on Thursday. He ended his life by sleeping on the railway track, police said. His wife Asmita, who was found near him, has suffered serious injuries.

Rakesh worked in the printing section of a Marathi newspaper. He and his wife were battling some domestic problems, police said. A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

