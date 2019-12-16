Newly elected MLA eyes Minor Irrigation portfolio

The newly elected legislator from K.R. Pet constituency of the district, K.C. Narayana Gowda, has expressed hopes of getting the Minor Irrigation portfolio in the B.S. Yediyurappa-led State government.

The first-and-lone BJP MLA from the district was addressing the voters, who met him at his residence in K.R. Pet town, on Monday.

“[Mr.] Yediyurappa has promised to offer a major portfolio in his Cabinet. Shortly, I may get the Minor Irrigation or Housing portfolio.”

According to Mr. Gowda, the Chief Minister has instructed him to ensure the BJP won least four Assembly constituencies in the next general elections and also strengthen the party’s base across the district to achieve the target.

The party workers honoured the MLA with the title “Hat-Trick Hero” as Mr. Gowda won all the three elections [2013 and 2018 general elections, and 2019 December 5 byelection] since 2013.

K.S. Prabhakar, former vice-president of Mandya zilla panchayat; and S. Ambareesh, MANMUL director, were present.