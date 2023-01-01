HamberMenu
New Year’s Eve party in Shivamogga goes awry as accidental celebratory firing leaves two dead

The person who accidentally opened fire died of heart attack while the 34-year-old injured youth succumbed to his gun shot on Jan 1

January 01, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
People celebrating New Year in front of the palace in Mysuru. Image for representation

A youth, who sustained a bullet injury following celebratory firing at a private party organised to welcome the New Year in Shivamogga, succumbed in a hospital on Sunday. The person who accidentally opened fire with his double barrel gun, also died of heart attack within a few minutes of the incident on the night of Saturday, December 31.

Manjunath Olekar, 67, had organised the party at his residence in Kote Police Station limits. Manjunath’s son and his friends had gathered for the party. As part of the celebrations, Manjunath had plans to open fire in the air. However, he accidentally fired at Vinay, 34, leaving him injured. According to the police, the incident happened accidentally, while Manjunath was loading the gun.

Manjunath, who was in shock after the incident, died following a heart attack on Saturday night. Vinay, who had suffered the injury, was admitted to a hospital in the city. He succumbed on Sunday afternoon.

Kote Police have registered the case.

